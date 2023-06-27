Puerto Rican Baseball Suit Tossed Since High Court 'Said So'

By Katie Buehler (June 27, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A San Juan, Puerto Rico-based professional baseball team and its ousted owner can't pursue anti-competition and conspiracy claims against the island's main league, a federal judge resignedly ruled Tuesday, finding the allegations are barred by the U.S. Supreme Court's "much criticized" exemption of professional baseball from antitrust laws....

