Celsius Looks To Dodge Trial With $25M Creditor Settlement

By Aislinn Keely (June 27, 2023, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network, its unsecured creditors committee and its shareholders have reached a settlement that would see the estate pay $25 million in cash to its preferred shareholders and release the shareholders from further claims and liabilities to resolve disputes and negate the need for an upcoming trial....

