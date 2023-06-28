Think Tank Will Repay $500K In PPP Funds, Feds Say

By Julie Manganis (June 28, 2023, 2:26 PM EDT) -- A progressive think tank has agreed to pay more than $500,000 to settle a civil claim that it improperly received Paycheck Protection Program funds by failing to disclose it was primarily a political advocacy and lobbying group, federal prosecutors have announced....

