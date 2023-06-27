US Treasury Targets African Gold Financing Wagner Group

By Jennifer Doherty (June 27, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department and international counterparts issued sanctions Tuesday targeting gold mining and sales operations linked to the Wagner Group and its owner, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, days after the mercenary company's short-lived revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS