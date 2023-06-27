Why No 'WTF' Over IP Use? Phillips 66 Asks Oil Tech Inventor

By Catherine Marfin (June 27, 2023, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The creator of an oil refining process was pressed by Phillips 66 on Tuesday about why he didn't react more strongly when he thought the energy giant was infringing his patent, testifying for four hours during the second day of a Houston trial over technology for low sulfur marine fuel....

