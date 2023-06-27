'Non-Earth-Origin' Material Spotted In Senate Intel Bill

By Philip Shea (June 27, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- Lawmakers are taking seriously claims that intelligence insiders are hiding information on unidentified aerial phenomena, with some House members saying they intend to hold hearings and senators advancing a bill requiring those "currently or formerly under contract" with the government to hand over information on "non-Earth-origin" material....

