Judge Favors Detroit's Bid To Trim $2M Atty Fees In RE Case

By Danielle Ferguson (June 28, 2023, 6:51 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge said Wednesday it was highly unlikely he would make Detroit pay $2 million in attorney fees to a commercial property owner, despite the company's inverse condemnation win against the city, noting the fee bid included hours logged in other cases. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS