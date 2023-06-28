SPAC Proponents Fear Regulatory Uncertainty Casts Pall

By Tom Zanki (June 28, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An unresolved regulatory climate hangs over the world of special purpose acquisition companies, deal advisers said at a conference Wednesday, adding to uncertainty while the troubled SPAC market struggles to recover from weak returns....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS