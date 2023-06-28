NM College Pays $8M To Settle Basketball Players' Abuse Suit

By Elaine Briseño (June 28, 2023, 2:28 PM EDT) -- New Mexico State University basketball players who accused the school of creating an atmosphere that allowed their fellow teammates to commit sexual assault disguised as hazing will walk away with $8 million after reaching a settlement with defendants, according to records obtained by Law360....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS