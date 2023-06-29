Coke Wants Out Of Apple Juice Consumer Fraud Suit

By Collin Krabbe (June 29, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Coca-Cola Co. says a woman's suit that claimed it misled consumers into believing that its Minute Maid apple juice is free of preservatives does not hold water because it used vitamin C in order to fortify nutritional content and not for preservation, meaning it followed FDA guidelines for labeling based on intended use....

