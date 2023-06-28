Simpson Thacher-Led PE Firm Closes $825M Real Estate Fund

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 28, 2023, 12:16 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP-advised alternative investment firm New Mountain Capital LLC said Wednesday it has clinched its second net lease real estate fund with $825 million of equity capital commitments, far surpassing its initial fundraising goal of $750 million....

