DOL's Denial Of H-2B Turf Workers 'Not Logical,' Judge Says

By Micah Danney (June 28, 2023, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A certifying officer with the U.S. Department of Labor wrongly denied a Georgia artificial turf company's request for 20 temporary H-2B workers, an administrative law judge ruled, saying the officer overlooked that the employer's need corresponds with the outdoor sports season....

