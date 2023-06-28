Water Park Gets Sexual Harassment Suit Sent To Arbitration

By Emmy Freedman (June 28, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected a former water park lifeguard's bid to block arbitration of her suit claiming she endured homophobic slurs and bogus harassment allegations, saying an arbitration pact she challenged wasn't unenforceable or nullified by a recent law banning mandatory arbitration of sex harassment claims....

