Kramer Levin Connection Known To Inside Trader, Feds Say

By Andrew Strickler (June 28, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A recent petition from an imprisoned former McKinsey & Co. partner claiming ignorance of a connection between his defense firm, Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, and a federal prosecutor who helped put him in jail "lacks indicia of credibility," a U.S. attorney told a New York federal judge this week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS