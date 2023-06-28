Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Found Partially Liable For Price-Fixing

By Hailey Konnath (June 28, 2023, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday found a former Bumble Bee CEO partially liable for fixing tuna prices in sprawling multidistrict litigation over the years-old scheme, but he refused wholesalers' request to find the CEO liable during time periods outside the scope of his conviction....

