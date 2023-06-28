Fugitive Can't Escape $74M SEC Judgment, But Family Might

By Jessica Corso (June 28, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- An indicted fugitive cannot shake the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's $73.8 million judgment against him, but his wife and children will be given a chance to argue that some of the assets in their possession should not be used to satisfy that judgment, the Second Circuit ruled Wednesday....

