Denver Startup Balks At $700K Cost Bid After Losing Trial

By Thy Vo (June 28, 2023, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Denver startup says Ball hasn't properly justified its request for nearly $715,000 in litigation expenses after a Colorado jury cleared the aerospace company of any liability in a failed business deal, citing an attorney's pricey hotel meals and "anemic" explanations for more than half a million dollars in expert costs....

