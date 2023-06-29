NJ Regional Bank Accused Of Abetting EV Equipment Scam

By Sydney Price (June 29, 2023, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Valley National Bank helped a client falsely inflate a line of credit that was used to run up more than $1 million in unpaid equipment orders from an electric vehicle charging station provider, according to a lawsuit the company filed in New Jersey federal court....

