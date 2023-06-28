Woman's Removal Found To Lack Qualifying Drug Conviction

By Rae Ann Varona (June 28, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday backed the Board of Immigration Appeals' finding that a Portuguese woman wasn't eligible for cancellation of her deportation but said the agency failed to show she was removable based on a certain drug-related conviction....

