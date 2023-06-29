Va. Judge Says Tribe-Linked Lender Must Face Usury Claim

By Caleb Symons (June 29, 2023, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A loan financier who is accused of partnering with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa to evade usury regulations must face allegations under Virginia state law, a federal judge said, widening the scope of an upcoming trial relevant to thousands of customers....

