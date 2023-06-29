Biden EPA Launches $7B Solar For All Grant Competition

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 29, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has officially launched its $7 billion Solar for All grant competition, with the explicit aim of increasing access to affordable, resilient and clean solar energy for millions of low-income households across the country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS