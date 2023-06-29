Rail Merger Challenge Moved From 7th Circ. To DC

By Katie Buehler (June 29, 2023, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit judge has shipped an appeal filed by a group of Illinois towns challenging the Surface Transportation Board's approval of Canadian Pacific's $31 billion merger with Kansas City Southern to the D.C. Circuit, where it has been consolidated with two other appeals opposing the deal....

