2nd Circ. Pauses Firm's CFPB Fight For High Court Appeal

By Andrea Keckley (June 29, 2023, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit agreed to hold off on a mandate enforcing an investigative demand the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau issued to a collection firm, after the firm argued that the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to hear the constitutional issues being debated....

