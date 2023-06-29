SEC Wants 2nd Circ. To Toss Fugitive CEO's Trial Date Appeal

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 29, 2023, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit should not review two unappealable orders at the request of a fugitive who is accused of running a $23 million securities fraud scheme that hung on purported plans to launch a sports memorabilia auction platform, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has argued....

