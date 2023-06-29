Army Corps Says It Will Revoke Shellfish Permit In Wash.

By Tom Lotshaw (June 29, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told a Washington federal judge it intends to stop the use of a nationwide permit allowing commercial shellfish mariculture operations in the Evergreen State, where it is the focus of a legal challenge by two environmental groups....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS