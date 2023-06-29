SVB Financial Approved For Ch. 11 Sale Of Securities Arm

By Vince Sullivan (June 29, 2023, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An $81 million sale of the securities trading arm of SVB Financial Group received approval Thursday in a New York bankruptcy court, but only after the debtor agreed to trim releases for the members of the management team that submitted the winning bid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS