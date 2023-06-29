Lin Wood's Ex-Colleagues Fight Other Atty's Suit Escape Bid

By Kelcey Caulder (June 29, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Attorneys who used to work in Atlanta with L. Lin Wood at his law firm asked a state trial court to reject a dismissal motion filed in their separation dispute case against Wood by two defendants accused of helping him avoid paying his former colleagues after they left his firm....

