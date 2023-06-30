Israeli Co. Gets Arbitration Nixed In Fight With Ex-Employee

By Caroline Simson (June 30, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit affirmed on Thursday that an Israeli medical device company and one of its co-founders didn't have to arbitrate a sex discrimination dispute with a former employee of the company's U.S. subsidiary, since her employment contract only mandated arbitration with the latter company....

