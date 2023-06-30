Wash. Docs Keep Trial Win In Patient Death Suit

By Mike Curley (June 30, 2023, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals court has denied a man's bid for a new trial in his suit alleging that doctors who treated his mother for Hodgkin's lymphoma caused her death through their treatment, finding that he cannot undo the doctors' trial win by raising issues to which he failed to object during the trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS