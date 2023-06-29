NJ Must Seek Wiretap For Facebook Content, Justices Rule

By George Woolston (June 29, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday reversed a lower court's decision that the state only needed to show probable cause to access private Facebook communications in near-real time, ruling that such a request invokes heightened privacy protections and is "functionally equivalent" to wiretap surveillance....

