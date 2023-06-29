5th Circ. Revives Office Depot Shooter Response Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (June 29, 2023, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday revived a former Office Depot assistant manager's suit accusing a supervisor of using her prolonged medical leave as a pretext for firing her in retaliation for complaints she made about his actions during a mass shooting, saying the retaliation claim was wrongly dismissed....

