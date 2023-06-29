Pharma CEO, Others Get Prison Time In $80M Medicare Fraud

By Sarah Jarvis (June 29, 2023, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has sentenced the former CEO of pharmacy operator A1C Holdings LLC to more than five years in prison and ordered him to pay more than $21.7 million in restitution for lying to pharmacy benefit managers who oversaw prescriptions provided by Medicare....

