NJ Retailer Tentative Winner Of Buy Buy Baby IP Auction

By Rick Archer (June 29, 2023, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey crib retailer Thursday was named the winning bidder for Bed Bath & Beyond's Buy Buy Baby brand, but the bankrupt retail chain said it was extending the auction for the baby business as a whole for another week in hopes of getting a higher going concern offer....

