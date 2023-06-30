Yale Hospital Agrees To ERISA Class Cert. In Fee Suit

By Aaron Keller (June 30, 2023, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Yale-New Haven Hospital Inc. has stipulated to the certification of a class of plaintiffs in an employee benefits lawsuit that accuses it of allowing its $1.66 billion retirement plan to pay excessive fees in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act....

