BNSF Wants To Halt Insurer's $1.3M Derailment Coverage Row

By Ganesh Setty (June 30, 2023, 8:19 PM EDT) -- BNSF urged a Washington federal court to toss an insurer's breach of contract, negligence and Federal Rail Safety Act claims over $1.26 million in clothing shipment damage caused by a train derailment, arguing a federal law limiting shipping companies' liability for cargo damage preempts those claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS