Talc Claimants Call J&J Unit's 2nd Ch. 11 A Tort Dodge

By Rick Archer (June 30, 2023, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge was told Friday a Johnson & Johnson talc unit's second try at Chapter 11 was either a bad faith attempt to dodge liability or the only chance most talc injury claimants have of seeing any money as a trial on the merits of the bankruptcy filing wound down....

