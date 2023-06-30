Immigrants Say High Court Ruling Dooms Bid to Kill DACA

By Rae Ann Varona (June 30, 2023, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients say a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling reviving Biden administration deportation guidelines warrants nixing a lawsuit challenging the DACA program since the lawsuit brought by Republican-led states lodged theories similar to those shut down by the high court....

