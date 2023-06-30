GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Aaron West (June 30, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court issued several notable opinions this week, including one that struck down affirmative admissions policies and could lead to "years of litigation," according to legal experts who spoke with Law360. Meanwhile, Microsoft's controversial Activision merger continues to receive FTC scrutiny, and a new privacy lawsuit filed in California claims that artificial intelligence could "decide to eliminate the species."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS