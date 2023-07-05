Fisher Phillips Adds Retired NJ Judge To ADR Team

By Jake Maher (July 5, 2023, 3:42 PM EDT) -- The national labor and employment law firm Fisher Phillips has hired a retired New Jersey Superior Court judge and former partner at the firm as senior counsel in its Garden State office, in a move that grows the firm's alternative dispute resolution capabilities....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS