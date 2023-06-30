Texas Justices Say UT Docs Shielded By Atty-Client Privilege

By Lynn LaRowe (June 30, 2023, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A split Texas Supreme Court on Friday held that documents created by third-party investigators during an admissions investigation launched by the University of Texas system a decade ago are protected by attorney-client privilege and not subject to disclosure under the state's Freedom of Information Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS