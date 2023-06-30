NJ BPU Correct In Enforcing Prorated Cable Bills, Panel Rules

By George Woolston (June 30, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals panel Friday ruled the state's cable regulator acted appropriately in its pursuit of an enforcement action against Altice when it stopped prorating customers' bills, affirming the agency's order that the cable provider issue refunds to affected customers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS