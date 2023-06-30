Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nurick Law Says NJ Wrong Venue For Malpractice Suit After All

By Chart Riggall (June 30, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- After failing earlier this year to get a malpractice suit dismissed for being filed in the wrong state, Pennsylvania's Nurick Law Group LLC told a New Jersey state judge the firm has found a provision in the contract with its former client that means the suit should be given the boot....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!