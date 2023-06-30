Broker Can Try Again To Toss Robocall Coverage Suit

By Joyce Hanson (June 30, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday partly granted a retail insurance broker's bid for summary judgment in a lawsuit involving a wholesale insurer over an alarm service company's robocalls, saying the broker can try again to show it isn't liable for claims against the underwriter in an underlying suit....

