Texas Court Says Horizontal Drilling Under PSA Isn't Pooling

By Lauren Castle (June 30, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appellate court held on Friday that a permit for horizontal drilling under a production-sharing agreement isn't pooling under state law, even though two Karnes County landowners' lease prohibits pooling in any manner for oil production....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS