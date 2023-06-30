LGE Asks To Pause Patent Suit Amid Mayer Brown DQ Bid

By Jasmin Boyce (June 30, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT) -- LG Electronics has urged a Texas federal judge to momentarily pause South Korean mobile phone maker Pantech's patent suit against it over wireless communication systems, arguing Friday that the suit can't continue until the court resolves a disqualification bid against Pantech's counsel Mayer Brown LLP....

