Justices To Weigh Double Jeopardy In 'Repugnant' Verdicts

By Ivan Moreno (June 30, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a Georgia case that asks whether double jeopardy applies where a jury delivered conflicting verdicts against a man accused of fatally stabbing his adoptive mother in 2012, finding him not guilty on one count of murder and guilty on another murder charge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS