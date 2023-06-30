Mosby, A 'Lightning Rod,' Wants Perjury, Fraud Trial Moved

By Cara Salvatore (June 30, 2023, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Former Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby asked a federal judge Friday to move her upcoming perjury and mortgage fraud trial from the Baltimore area to Southern Maryland, asserting that to her local community, she's a "lightning rod."...

