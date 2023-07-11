Flawed Analysis Supports Common Law Tax Deficiency Ruling

By Loren Opper and Christie Galinski (July 11, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT) -- In June, the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado ruled in the high profile case Liberty Global Inc. v. U.S.,[1] that the U.S. Department of Justice may rely on common law rather than the Internal Revenue Code's statutory notice of tax deficiency to assert a federal income tax deficiency.[2]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS