GOP States Back Fla. Against Biden Admin On Migrant Release

By Rae Ann Varona (July 3, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- More than two dozen Republican-led states have backed Florida in urging the Eleventh Circuit to uphold decisions blocking Biden administration policies that allow border officials to quickly release migrants, chiding the administration's position that the policies fall within its discretionary parole authority....

