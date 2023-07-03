Ga. Man Says City Conduct Ordinance Is Unconstitutional

By Kelcey Caulder (July 3, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- The city of Woodbury, a city police officer and a city employee have been sued in Georgia federal court by a man who alleges he was arrested and jailed pursuant to an unconstitutional city disorderly conduct ordinance after he accused city employees of racism....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS